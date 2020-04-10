VIDEO: Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, and Anderson .Paak Have a Living Room Party in TROLLS: WORLD TOUR 'Don't Slack' Video

Anderson .Paak and Justin Timberlake have released the Don't Slack music video, from the upcoming movie Trolls: World Tour. In the video, Anna Kendrick wakes up and trying to go about her day, which is interrupted by the sounds of Anderson .Paak and Justin Timberlake. Kendrick finally gives in to the rhythm of the song and ends up dancing around the living room in her pajamas.

Watch the video below!

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in Trolls World Tour, an all-star sequel to Dreamworks Animation's 2016 musical hit. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they've known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Trolls tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

Trolls World Tour will be released at home on-demand April 10.





