VIDEO: Juan Pablo Di Pace Talks FULLER HOUSE Final Season

Article Pixel Jan. 10, 2020  

"Fuller House" star Juan Pablo Di Pace discusses his one man show, his first day on the "Fuller House" set and gives parenting advice to Victor Cruz.

Watch below!

Hosted by Emmy-winning TV host and personality Lilliana Vazquez and Australian TV and entertainment reporter Scott Tweedie, E!'s "Pop of the Morning" offers viewers an unfiltered, in-depth and irreverent look at the most talked about news stories of the day. "Pop of the Morning" airs weekdays at 11am ET/PT on E!.

Photo Credit: Rob Kim /E! Entertainment

