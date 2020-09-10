VIDEO: Josh Charles Talks About His Daughter on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Watch the clip below!

Josh Charles gushes about his love for the Baltimore Ravens, explains why there's a cutout of himself at the Ravens' stadium and talks about the unique songs he sings to his daughter before bed.





Josh Charles is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG award nominated film, television and stage actor.

On stage, he was most recently seen at the Signature Theater in the world premiere of Annie Baker's The Antipodes. Other theater credits include: The Distance From Here (MCC, Drama Desk Award Outstanding Ensemble), The Well-Appointed Room (Steppenwolf Theater), A Number (ACT), The Glass Menagerie (Long Wharf), and The Receptionist (MTC.) His first film role was in John Waters' 1988 film Hairspray. The next year, he co-starred in the Academy Award winning film Dead Poets Society. Other films include: Bird People, Norman, The Drowning, Amateur, Freeheld, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, I Smile Back, Four Brothers, S.W.A.T., Threesome, Pie in the Sky, Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead, and Crossing The Bridge.

On television, Charles received two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination for his work on the CBS series "The Good Wife." Other television credits include: "Law And Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Wet Hot American Summer," "Masters Of Sex," "Drunk History," "Inside Amy Schumer," "In Treatment," and "Sports Night." He resides in New York with his family.

