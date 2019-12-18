VIDEO: John Lithgow Talks About His BOMBSHELL Transformation on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

John Lithgow describes the driving skills he gained from his pre-fame days as a taxi driver, gives Jimmy a politically poignant Christmas card and adds Roger Ailes to his collection of fat, old, bald men roles.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

