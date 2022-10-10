Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Joel McHale & Shangela Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Oct. 10, 2022  

The multi-talented Joel McHale brings the laughter on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, October 10.

The "DC's Stargirl" actor and Jennifer bond over their shared feelings of being nervous to perform in front of a crowd, and Jennifer then reveals tips that helped her overcome stage fright which she picked up from her "American Idol" days.

Plus, Joel discloses his transportation of choice to get to work, a one wheel skateboard, and provides a demonstration to the audience.

Then, check out "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Shangela as she sits down with Jennifer to discuss her history-making debut on "Dancing with the Stars" as the first drag performer on the competition series and what it means to represent her community.

Tune in for a special salsa dance performance by Shangela and her pro dance partner from the show Gleb Savchenko.

The excitement continues on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" with "Grey's Anatomy" star Kevin McKidd and a show-stopping performance by the popular K-pop group NCT 127.

Plus, multihyphenate star Taye Diggs, four-time Emmy nominated actress Laverne Cox and "Love Is Blind" hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey sit down with Jennifer.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit here.

Joel McHale and JHud Bond Over Performing for the Obamas and Overcoming Stage Fright:

Shangela on the 'Magnitude' of Being the First Drag Performer on 'Dancing with the Stars':

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



