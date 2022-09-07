Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Star in THE GOOD NURSE Trailer

The film is set to be released in theaters on October 19 and will stream on Netflix beginning October 26.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for the highly-anticipated new film The Good Nurse. The film is set to be released in theaters on October 19 and will stream on Netflix beginning October 26.

Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit.

While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters' future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

A gripping thriller based on true events, THE GOOD NURSE is directed by Academy Award nominee Tobias Lindholm, written by Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and stars Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren and Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, as well as Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.

Watch the new trailer here:

