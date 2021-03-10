VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Talks About MODERN FAMILY Friends Meeting His Baby

Jesse talks about his son Beckett being born in Vegas, his friends from "Modern Family" meeting his 8-month-old son, making the documentary Welcome to Chechnya with his husband Justin Mikita, writing his new cookbook "Food Between Friends" with Julie Tannus, and the best meal he has ever prepared.

Jesse most recently starred as "Mitchell Pritchett" on the Award-winning ABC comedy "Modern Family." The show ran 11 seasons and has earned five Emmy Awards® for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Golden Globe Award® for Outstanding Comedy Series and four SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

He made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as "Chip" in George C. Wolfe's revival of On The Town. He later went on to originate the role of "Leaf Coneybear" in Second Stage's Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award, "Outstanding Ensemble Performance").

