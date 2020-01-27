VIDEO: Jerry O'Connell Reacts to the Death of Kobe Bryant on TODAY SHOW

Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Jerry O'Connell share their reactions to learning about the death of Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. "We should all hug our kids, just really appreciate every moment that we have here," said O'Connell.

Watch the interview from "TODAY Show" below.

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You