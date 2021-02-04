Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jenny Slate Talks About Giving Birth in the Pandemic on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Slate stars in the new animated series THE GREAT NORTH.

Feb. 4, 2021  

Jenny sends a cardboard cutout of herself to do her interview "in person," and talks about driving across the country to Massachusetts at the beginning of the lockdown, having a baby during the pandemic, her new animated series "The Great North," and she reveals her worst Valentine's Day ever.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

VIDEO: Jenny Slate Talks About Giving Birth in the Pandemic on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
Jessica Vosk On Demand
Jessica Vosk On Demand
Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love On Demand
Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love On Demand

Related Articles View More TV Stories
THE POWER OF HOPE Animated Short Film Receives A 2021 NAACP Image Award Nomination Photo

THE POWER OF HOPE Animated Short Film Receives A 2021 NAACP Image Award Nomination

Award-Winning Animation MY FAVORITE WAR Available On VOD Photo

Award-Winning Animation MY FAVORITE WAR Available On VOD

Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks and More Join The GRAND OLE OPRY: 95 YEARS Photo

Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks and More Join The GRAND OLE OPRY: 95 YEARS OF COUNTRY MUSIC Special

Yes Studios Hit New Drama THE CHEF Renewed for Season Two Photo

Yes Studios Hit New Drama THE CHEF Renewed for Season Two


More Hot Stories For You