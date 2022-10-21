Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs with Babyface on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Dancer turned actress Jenna Dewan makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Friday, October 21.

Jenna reminisces about performing on tour with the iconic Janet Jackson, her "first vision board dream come true," and how she was a dream to work for. "The Rookie" star tells Jennifer that her 9-year-old daughter, Everly, is quite the fashionista, attending fashion camp and having an opinion on her style.

The two stars also chat about the word that Jennifer and Jenna's son, Callum, have in common. Watch Halloween fanatic staff member Jimmy teach Jennifer and Jenna how to carve pumpkins with a power washer!

Then, R&B crooner Babyface sits down with Jennifer and reveals meeting Stevie Wonder for the first time and being very intimidated to collaborate with him. The "Girls Night Out" singer and Jennifer recall their first lunch date and why she cried during their meeting. Plus, Babyface and Jennifer sit down at the piano to create original songs based on audience-suggested phrases.

Next week brings Grammy Award-winner Chance the Rapper, "The Neighborhood" star Cedric the Entertainer, Jennifer's former "Respect" co-star Marlon Wayans, followed by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, and "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit here.

Jenna Dewan on Working with Janet Jackson & What Her Son Has In Common with JHud:

Babyface Recalls Tearful Lunch with JHud & Feeling Intimidated By Stevie Wonder:

Babyface & JHud Compose a Song with the Audience:

Jenna Dewan & JHud Try the Power Washing Pumpkins Halloween Trend:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



