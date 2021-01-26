VIDEO: Jared Leto Had No Idea There Was a Pandemic

Jared Leto shares the inspiration behind his iconic 2019 Met Gala camp look, talks about being in a silent retreat when the coronavirus pandemic ramped up and discusses working with Denzel Washington on the film The Little Things.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!