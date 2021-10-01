VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Talks THE GUILTY and Future Roles on THE DAILY SHOW

Last night, Oscar- and Tony-nominated actor and producer Jake Gyllenhaal, was interviewed on Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah.

Jake Gyllenhaal spoke to Trevor about making a Netflix thriller about a troubled detective in the wake of George Floyd's death, and how he will be seeking roles where he can have "a little bit more fun."

Gyllenhaal's new film, The Guilty, is now streaming on Netflix.

Gyllenhaal recently earned a Tony nomination for his role in Sea Wall / A Life. Gyllenhaal's other Broadway credits include Constellations and Sunday in the Park with George. Off-Broadway crdeits include Little Shop of Horrors (Encores!) and If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet.

Watch the interview here: