VIDEO: JURASSIC WORLD: CAMP CRETACEOUS Season 4 Trailer

DreamWorks Animation has released the full season four trailer for the Annie AwardÂ®-winning hit Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous debuting December 3! Joining the cast this season includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella, The Good Place) and Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method). Check out the trailer for season four below!

Finally escaping Isla Nublar, the campers find themselves in grave danger when shipwrecked on a mysterious island. As the group begins to uncover the strange SECRETS OF this new land, they must hatch a plan to not only save themselves, but also protect the dinosaurs from the sinister forces at work.

Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, who must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island. From DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, alongside executive producers and showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley.

Watch the new trailer here: