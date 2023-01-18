VIDEO: Hulu Shares Cara Delevingne's PLANET SEX Trailer

Check out the trailer and key art for the upcoming Hulu Original docu-series "Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne." All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu February 14.

Cara is an actress, one of the world's most photographed people and an award-winning LGBTQ+ icon. On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line IN SEARCH OF answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature.

In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there's no limit on how far Cara's willing to go to explore what makes us all human.

"Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne" is executive produced by Naked Television's Simon Andraea, Milkshake Production's Cara Delevingne, Katharine Dart and Fiona Caldwell.

Watch the new trailer here: