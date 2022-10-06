Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hasan Minhaj & Time for Change Foundation Founder Kim Carter Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Comedian Hasan Minhaj makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, October 6. "

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester" star proudly proclaims to Jennifer the love he has for his 94.5 year-old grandmother who lives in India and survived COVID. Hasan goes on to share their beautiful bond and his grandmother's gift of poetry. Then, watch Hasan and Jennifer play a revealing game of "Would You Rather!"

Later on, Jennifer sits down with Kim Carter, Time for Change Foundation founder, who opens up on how she turned her life around following substance abuse and incarceration. Check out the "Waking Up to My Purpose" author's reaction when a former foundation recipient Keisha joins Jennifer and Kim to share how her life has changed.

Tune-in to hear how Kim felt when she learned that her work of helping women and children would become the subject of short film "Tell It Like a Woman" directed by Taraji P. Henson and starring Jennifer Hudson.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" continues with actor Kunal Nayyar. Next week tune-in for fan favorite Joel McHale, "Grey's Anatomy" star Kevin McKidd and check out a special performance by K-pop group NCT 127. Plus, actress Tichina Arnold, multi-talented Laverne Cox and "Love Is Blind" hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey sit down with Jennifer.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Hasan Minhaj Says His Grandmother in India Should Be Queen:

Hasan Minhaj Would Rather Strip Naked Than Call His Ex:

Time For Change Foundation's Kim Carter Has Tearful Reunion with Woman She Helped:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



