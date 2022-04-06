VIDEO: HBO Shares A TINY AUDIENCE Season Three Trailer

The hit music series A TINY AUDIENCE returns for a third season on FRIDAY, APRIL 22 (9-10 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO Latino and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Each episode showcases one of Latin music's icons and rising stars as they perform their biggest hits and share personal stories to a captive audience.

This season, the one-of-a-kind music series presents live performances by more than 15 award-winning artists including Becky G, Jay Wheeler, Jessie Reyez, Danna Paola, Carla Morrison, Justin Quiles, Jon Secada, Zion & Lennox, Guaynaa, Mike Bahía & Friends, La India, Manuel Medrano, Ximena Sariñana, Aleks Syntek, Robin Thicke and Leslie Grace from DC's upcoming feature film "Batgirl." Charismatic hosts María Elisa Ayerbe, Sarah Packiam and Daniel René will conduct interviews.

"Some of my all-time favorite environments to perform in have been intimate settings," said Leslie Grace. "Playing for 'A Tiny Audience' was a dream. Getting the chance to connect and share some anecdotes BEHIND THE MUSIC to an audience a few feet away reminded me of the beautiful communal experience music creates. I truly had a blast!"

A TINY AUDIENCE, SEASON THREE also includes a tribute episode to the inimitable Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, with performances by Jon Secada, Silvestre Dangond, Alejandra Guzmán, and Cimafunk.

To remain up to date on A Tiny Audience and join the conversation, use the hashtag #ATinyAudienceHBO.

All episodes of the series will premiere on Friday, April 22. Seasons one and two are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

