VIDEO: HBO Releases First Official Teaser For GAME OF THRONES Prequel HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

HBO has released the first official teaser for its upcoming drama series, House of the Dragon. The teaser was first unveiled as part of today's HBO Max Europe launch event.

The teaser featured the first official footage from the highly anticipated series, which contained several previously announced cast members in addition to the following newly REVEALED cast: Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the series, which is set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen.

Watch the new trailer here: