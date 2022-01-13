VIDEO: HBO Max Shares TAKE OUT WITH LISA LING Docuseries Trailer

The Max Original docuseries, Take Out With Lisa Ling, debuts with all six episodes Thursday, January 27 on HBO Max.

When it comes to choosing where to eat out, Chinese, Indian, or Japanese food is as ubiquitous as pizza and burgers. These days, there are Asian restaurants in practically every mall food court and Main Street across the United States Yet, little is known about the diverse communities behind them. Asian Americans have long been lumped together, misunderstood, exoticized, and even purposefully cut out of our history books.

In Take Out With Lisa Ling, award-winning journalist Lisa Ling - who's own family story began in a Chinese restaurant - travels from the bayous of Louisiana to Orange County's Little Saigon, exploring the foods we love while shining a long overdue spotlight on the contributions Asian Americans have been making to the United States since before the United States was even the United States.

The docuseries is executive produced by Lisa Ling, Helen Cho and David Shadrack Smith.

Watch the new trailer here: