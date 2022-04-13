VIDEO: HBO Max Shares MADE FOR LOVE Season Two Trailer

Season Two of the acclaimed Max Original series Made For Love returns with two new episodes Thursday, April 28. Two episodes will debut each week on subsequent Thursdays, with the final two installments of the eight-episode season debuting May 19.

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, Made For Love is a poignantly humorous story of modern love and divorce. Season One followed Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), as smart as he is insufferable.

After discovering that her husband implanted a monitoring device - the Made For Love chip - in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her "emotional data," Hazel fled to her desert hometown to take refuge with her outcast father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane. In the second season, in order to save her father's life, Hazel returns to the Hub, Byron's high-tech palace. But once inside, she and Byron both become ensnared by Gogol's newest revolutionary (and dangerous) technology.

Season two features Cristin Milioti (as Hazel Green), Billy Magnussen (as Byron Gogol), Ray Romano (as Herbert Green), Dan Bakkendahl (as Herringbone), Noma Dumezweni (as Fiffany), Caleb Foote (as Bennett), Sarunas J. Jackson (as Jay)

Made For Love is executive produced by Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin, Daisy Mayer and SJ Clarkson. Christina Lee, season one showrunner, is joined by Alissa Nutting to showrun season two. Made For Love is a production of Paramount Television Studios.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: