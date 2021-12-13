VIDEO: HBO Max Shares INSECURE: THE END Documentary Trailer

Insecure: The End will debut on HBO Max Sunday, December 26 in advance of its HBO premiere on Monday, December 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

An intimate look at the making of the final season and the cultural impact of the HBO award winning comedy, Insecure.

Featuring interviews with: Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Wade Allain-Marcus, Kendrick Sampson and Christina Elmore.

Executive producers on the documentary include Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Jonathan Berry, Dave Becky, Jonas Bell Pasht and Jonah Bekhor; producer Deniese Davis; producer/director James Bland.

The series finale of "Insecure" will debut Sunday, December 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the new trailer here: