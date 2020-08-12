VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Trailer for WarnerMax Feature Film UNPREGNANT

The film will debut on September 10.

HBO Max and WarnerMax's original feature film, Unpregnant, adapted from the young adult HarperCollins novel by authors Jenni Hendriks (How I Met Your Mother) and Ted Caplan (music editor for The Hate U Give, The Greatest Showman), is set to premiere on the platform Thursday, September 10.

Watch the trailer below!

From Berlanti Schechter Films and PICTURESTART, the film offers a mix of humor and grounded human emotion as it tackles complicated friendships and the difficult road to adulthood, all while in a stolen Trans-Am. Emmy® winner Rachel Lee Goldenberg (Valley Girl, A Deadly Adoption, The Mindy Project) directs the motion picture and also wrote the screenplay with authors Hendriks & Caplan, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), and William Parker.

In Unpregnant, seventeen-year-old Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson) never thought she'd want to fail a test-that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with a blue plus. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she'd have to make. This never-taken-lightly decision leads her on a 1000 mile hilarious road trip to New Mexico over three days with her ex-best friend, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira) where they discover sometimes the most important choice you'll make in life is who your friends are.

The film also stars Alex MacNicoll, Breckin Meyer, Giancarlo Esposito, Sugar Lyn Beard, Pop star Betty Who, Mary McCormack, Denny Love, Ramona Young and Kara Royster.

Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon, Arrow, Riverdale) and Sarah Schechter (You, Riverdale) produce for Berlanti Schechter Films alongside Erik Feig for PICTURESTART (The Twilight Saga, The Hunger Games franchise, La La Land). Executive producers are Michael Sledd (I, Tonya), Michael McGrath (Batwoman), Lucy Kitada (The Babysitters Club) and Jessica Switch (Nerve).

