VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek at Tomorrow's ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

Check out a *sneak peak* performance from tomorrow night's (8pm ET/PT on NBC) new episode of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist." In the clip, Zoey (Jane Levy) hears Simon's (John Clarence Stewart) "heart song," "Black Man In A White World," during a staff meeting.

Simon Sings "Black Man in a White World" by Michael Kiwanuka

Tomorrow's episode picks up from last week where Simon (John Clarence Stewart) is asked to defend SPRQ Point publicly, in his role as its spokesperson, following discovery that a new piece of the company's facial recognition tech has a disproportionally high error rate recognizing people of color. As he contends with the repercussions of his decision, the lack of people of color holding leadership positions at the company is magnified and causes many of the central characters to have difficult conversations about race and identity.

Each of the four songs featured in tomorrow night's episode were originally sung by Black artists, and are performed in the show by people of color to illustrate the different effects of systemic racism and unconscious biases. Emmy-nominated Luther Brown choreographed in partnership with Mandy Moore. The episode was written by Zora Bikangaga and directed by Anya Adams.