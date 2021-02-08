Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek at Tomorrow's ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs tomorrow night at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

Feb. 8, 2021  
        

Check out a *sneak peak* performance from tomorrow night's (8pm ET/PT on NBC) new episode of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist." In the clip, Zoey (Jane Levy) hears Simon's (John Clarence Stewart) "heart song," "Black Man In A White World," during a staff meeting.

Simon Sings "Black Man in a White World" by Michael Kiwanuka

Tomorrow's episode picks up from last week where Simon (John Clarence Stewart) is asked to defend SPRQ Point publicly, in his role as its spokesperson, following discovery that a new piece of the company's facial recognition tech has a disproportionally high error rate recognizing people of color. As he contends with the repercussions of his decision, the lack of people of color holding leadership positions at the company is magnified and causes many of the central characters to have difficult conversations about race and identity.

Each of the four songs featured in tomorrow night's episode were originally sung by Black artists, and are performed in the show by people of color to illustrate the different effects of systemic racism and unconscious biases. Emmy-nominated Luther Brown choreographed in partnership with Mandy Moore. The episode was written by Zora Bikangaga and directed by Anya Adams.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork Mug
Patti Murin: Love Is An Open Pour T-Shirt
May Break Into Song Onsie

Related Articles View More TV Stories
HBO Announces Six-Part Documentary Series 100 FOOT WAVE Photo

HBO Announces Six-Part Documentary Series 100 FOOT WAVE

HBO Latino Acquires Bilingual LGBTQ Drama LUPE Photo

HBO Latino Acquires Bilingual LGBTQ Drama LUPE

Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guests, Ty Burrell and Bill Wrub Photo

Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guests, Ty Burrell and Bill Wrubel

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER


More Hot Stories For You

  • Operadagen Rotterdam Continues As O
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!