VIDEO: George Clooney Talks MIDNIGHT SKY on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
The actor also directed and produced the film.
The actor also directed and produced the film about a lonely scientist who rushes to contact a crew of astronauts with a warning not to return to Earth.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Utah Family Creates HAMILTON-Themed Light Show; Sparking Donation From Lin-Manuel Miranda
- VIDEO: Original A CHORUS LINE Cast Members Featured in Lyric Video for "What I Did For Love"
- VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Ty Herndon Perform Holiday Duet 'Orphans of God' on TAMRON HALL
- VIDEO: Kathryn Gallagher Sings 'How Will You Remember This Christmas?' For #BeAPart