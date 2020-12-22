VIDEO: Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins Surprise a 14-Year-Old Filmmaker

Kalia Love Jones dreamed of being a filmmaker at an extremely young age, and at 14 years old, she created and self-funded an animated movie called "The Power Of Hope." Kelly chats with Kalia and her father Gerald to hear how she accomplished such an amazing achievement and surprises her with a special message from "Wonder Woman 1984" star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins.

