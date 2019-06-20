VIDEO: Frank Grillo, Anthony Mackie Star in the Trailer for POINT BLANK

Jun. 20, 2019  

Netflix has released the trailer for Point Blank starring Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo.

Watch the trailer below!

When his pregnant wife is kidnapped and held as collateral, Paul, an ER nurse, must team with the badly injured career criminal and murder suspect under his charge in order to save the lives of his wife and unborn child. Pitted against rival gangs and a deadly ring of corrupt cops, the unlikely duo find a way to survive together in the fight of their lives.

Point Blank will be released on Netflix on July 12, 2019.

