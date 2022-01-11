VIDEO: Foo Fighters Release First Trailer for 666 Horror Film

Open Road Films and Foo Fighters announced TODAY the release of the first official trailer for their new horror comedy film STUDIO 666.

The movie, which stars band members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, will be released in theaters nationwide on February 25, 2022.

In STUDIO 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

STUDIO 666 is directed by BJ McDonnell and stars Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman and Jeff Garlin. Based upon a story by Dave Grohl with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, the film is produced by John Ramsay and James A. Rota, and executive produced by John Cutcliffe, Dave Grohl, Wes Hagan, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, James Masciello, Nate Mendel, Tom Ortenberg, Chris Shiflett, Matthew Sidari, John Silva, Gaby Skolnek, Pat Smear, Kristen Welsh and Mitchell Zhang.

Watch the new trailer here: