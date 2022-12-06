VIDEO: First Look at Denise Richards in ANGELS FALLEN: WARRIORS OF PEACE
The film is planned for a summer 2023 release.
Uncork'd Entertainment has acquired ANGELS FALLEN : WARRIORS OF PEACE, featuring Denise Richards, with plans to release the film summer 2023.
The horror feature sees Richards (Wild Things, The World is Not Enough, Starship Troopers, "Anger Management") play a tough weapons expert alongside a cast that also includes The Raid 2's Arifin Putra.
In the pic, hero Gabriel summons his demon slayer troupe, tagged 'Warriors of Peace' to fight a destructive army of the dead. Richards' character supplies the team with the weapons they'll need - 'Q' style.
"Denise Richards, in a real departure, is a force to be reckoned with in ANGELS FALLEN : WARRIORS OF PEACE as a gun-toting weapons expert. She has some fabulous action sequences, expertly directed by Ali Zamani, and her fans are going to eat it up." said Keith Leopard, President Uncork'd Entertainment.
"With state-of-the-art effects, superb choreography, and a wonderful cast, there's no denying ANGELS FALLEN : WARRIORS OF PEACE will be one of Uncork'd's big ticket releases next summer."
Says producer Zeus Zamani, "We knew we needed a distributor that could appreciate and get behind a star-driven, WILD horror romp. With their great track record, particularly within this genre, Uncork'd Entertainment is the perfect home for ANGELS FALLEN : WARRIORS OF PEACE."
Zamani negotiated the deal on behalf of the film team with Keith Leopard of Uncork'd Entertainment.
Watch the new teaser here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 6, 2022
Best known for his TikTok smash “everything sucks” which has racked up over 200 million streams, vaultboy continues his trend of releasing relatable earworms to the world. In November 2022 he dropped his new EP, ‘this is what I get,’ including undeniably catchy singles “I wish you knew”, “ghost stories”, and “why u gotta be like that.”
John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's Exit
December 6, 2022
Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans along with TDS correspondents and contributors are set to host with additional details to be announced.
The CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' Single
December 6, 2022
Their forthcoming album, Surgery Channel, is ripe with straightforward conviction. The trio made up of Denée & Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly have constructed a world where everything is piercing and pinpointed. Every word brings confrontation – The C.I.A. make you question what could be happening here…or what they’re after.
Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'
December 6, 2022
Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark. Powerhouse songwriters in their own right, and innovative leaders within the industry, the joining of the 5 songwriters and singers have created a potent gift of synergy.
Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023
December 6, 2022
The tour includes two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA’s The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT’s The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA’s The Warfield (April 27-28).