VIDEO: Emily Bennett & Emma Myles Star in ALONE WITH YOU Trailer

The trailer for Alone With You has been released. The film stars Emily Bennett, Emma Myles, Dora Madison and Barbara Crampton. It is set to be released in theaters on February 4 and on demand, digital and DVD on February 8.

As a young woman painstakingly prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend, their apartment begins to feel more like a tomb when voices, shadows, and hallucinations reveal a truth she has been unwilling to face.

The film is co-written and co-directed by Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks.

Watch the new trailer here: