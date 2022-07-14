VIDEO: EPIX Shares MY LIFE AS A ROLLING STONE Trailer

My Life as a Rolling Stone tells the story of one of the world's greatest rock 'n' roll bands in a way that has never been done before-by examining the band through the musical lens of each member, delving deep into their personalities, passions, and memories from the past 60 years.

Four hour-long films, each an intimate portrait of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts, show how these individual musical geniuses came together to make the music that has provided the soundtrack to the lives of millions.

The series features new interviews with the band members and a stellar cast of artists who've been inspired by the band. It also includes unseen footage and exclusive stories from Mick, Keith, and Ronnie, interwoven with new and archive interviews and performance.

The story of Charlie Watts, who sadly passed away in August 2021, will be told via tributes from his fellow band members, musical peers, and admirers, along with archive interviews of Charlie.

Watch the new trailer here: