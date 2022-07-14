Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: EPIX Shares MY LIFE AS A ROLLING STONE Trailer

The four-part docuseries will premiere on August 7 at 9:00 P.M. EDT/PDT on EPIX.

Jul. 14, 2022  

My Life as a Rolling Stone tells the story of one of the world's greatest rock 'n' roll bands in a way that has never been done before-by examining the band through the musical lens of each member, delving deep into their personalities, passions, and memories from the past 60 years.

Four hour-long films, each an intimate portrait of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts, show how these individual musical geniuses came together to make the music that has provided the soundtrack to the lives of millions.

The series features new interviews with the band members and a stellar cast of artists who've been inspired by the band. It also includes unseen footage and exclusive stories from Mick, Keith, and Ronnie, interwoven with new and archive interviews and performance.

The story of Charlie Watts, who sadly passed away in August 2021, will be told via tributes from his fellow band members, musical peers, and admirers, along with archive interviews of Charlie.

Watch the new trailer here:

From This Author - Michael Major


Disturbed Share New Single 'Hey You'
July 14, 2022

Disturbed, share their new single “Hey You” via Reprise Records alongside the official video, directed by Josiahx. “Hey You” is the multi-platinum selling band’s first new music since their chart-topping 2018 album Evolution. The band are performing at several upcoming festivals throughout the year, check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Recording Academy Announces 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Dates
July 14, 2022

The Recording Academy® has released its key dates and deadlines ahead of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. The ceremony is returning to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Check out a list of dates for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards process!
The Mendenhall Experiment Announce 'Against All Odds' EP
July 14, 2022

TMX—Brandon Mendenhall (guitars), Mike Lira (lead guitars), Nathan Stockton (bass), Justin Luebeck (drums) and new vocalist Alyce Hayes—have announced their fittingly titled second EP, AGAINST ALL ODDS, will be released this fall via Lucent Records (UMG) and have shared the first listen with its debut single, “Pulse Of The Lost.”
Prog Ensemble Dario and the Clear Release New Album 'Reflective Touch'
July 14, 2022

Dario Saraceno and his band Dario and the Clear has released his new album “Reflective Touch.” Dario was born in Ripacandida, Italy and moved to London, England during the height of Beatlemania. After his mom took him to see the Beatles at an outdoor concert, he was profoundly influenced and became infatuated with becoming a musician.
Nate Gold Releases Energetic Debut Single 'Isabel'
July 14, 2022

With their roaring synergy and a lifelong history of friendship, the collaboration was inevitable and came as second nature. After the song was recorded in Nate’s home studio in Manhattan New York, they fine-tuned the track through numerous virtual sessions to arrive at the final product. Listen to the new single now!