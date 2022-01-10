VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Talks With SCREAM Stars About New Film

Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette joined original Scream film cast member Drew Barrymore this morning to discuss the fifth installment in the hit film franchise.

The trio participated in a "Drew & A" in which audience members on the show asked them questions about the new film, which is set for a January 13 theatrical release. Watch the segment below!

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past.

Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the movie was executive produced by Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena.

Watch the new interview here: