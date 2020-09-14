Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Talks New Day Time Talk Show on CBS THIS MORNING

Actress and producer Drew Barrymore starts a new chapter.

Sep. 14, 2020  

Actress and producer Drew Barrymore starts a new chapter as the host and executive producer of "The Drew Barrymore Show." She talked to co-host Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" about why she's ready to be a talk show host and the life lessons she shares with her daughters.

Watch the clip below!

