VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Talks New Day Time Talk Show on CBS THIS MORNING
Actress and producer Drew Barrymore starts a new chapter.
Actress and producer Drew Barrymore starts a new chapter as the host and executive producer of "The Drew Barrymore Show." She talked to co-host Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" about why she's ready to be a talk show host and the life lessons she shares with her daughters.
Watch the clip below!
