VIDEO: Documentary Series AXIOS Continues Oct. 12

AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2020 (11:05-11:35 p.m. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news-making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science, and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.



The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week's episode features:

An exclusive, first look at Axios' Trump Loyalty Index, an analysis revealing how loyal Republicans in Congress are to President Trump.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) a staunch Trump ally, discusses his allegiance to the president and why Trumpism is bigger than Trump.

The CEO of BP, Bernard Looney, in his first U.S. broadcast interview since the multinational energy company's unprecedented decision to wean itself off oil.

An exclusive look at data from The Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity exposing how the government hides the real unemployment rate.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

