VIDEO: Documentary Series AXIOS Continues Oct. 12
AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2020 (11:05-11:35 p.m. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news-making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science, and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.
The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.
This week's episode features:
- An exclusive, first look at Axios' Trump Loyalty Index, an analysis revealing how loyal Republicans in Congress are to President Trump.
- Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) a staunch Trump ally, discusses his allegiance to the president and why Trumpism is bigger than Trump.
- The CEO of BP, Bernard Looney, in his first U.S. broadcast interview since the multinational energy company's unprecedented decision to wean itself off oil.
- An exclusive look at data from The Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity exposing how the government hides the real unemployment rate.
AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.
