VIDEO: Disney Releases Trailer for JUNGLE CRUISE Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Article Pixel Oct. 11, 2019  

Join the adventure of a lifetime and watch the action-packed new trailer for Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE.

Watch below!

The trailer was launched via a fun-filled Instagram Live featuring Dwayne Johnson, interacting with a boat full of skippers from the Jungle Cruise attraction at The Disneyland Resort.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. J

aume Collet-Serra is the director and John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer.

Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE opens in U.S. theaters on July 24, 2020.

VIDEO: Disney Releases Trailer for JUNGLE CRUISE Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Releases New Trailer
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Touring Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in Action
  • VIDEO: Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller Talk PATSY & LORETTA on GMA
  • VIDEO: Mario Cantone Croons Impeachment Tune to Joy Behar on Her Birthday