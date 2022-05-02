VIDEO: Disney+ Releases New Trailer for HOLLYWOOD STARGIRL

Disney+ has released the trailer, key art and still images for "Hollywood Stargirl," which will debut on the streaming service on June 3.

Disney's "Hollywood Stargirl" is a sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film about free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others. The upcoming film follows Stargirl's journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities.

When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl's neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.

Returning as Stargirl, VanderWaal performs the original song "Figure It Out" she wrote for the film. Julia Hart returns to direct. Hart & Jordan Horowitz wrote the original script, based on the original character from Jerry Spinelli's best-selling book Stargirl.

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, p.g.a. ("The Maze Runner" trilogy), Lee Stollman, p.g.a.("All Together Now") and Jordan Horowitz, p.g.a. ("La La Land") are the producers, with Kristin Hahn, Nathan Kelly and Jerry Spinelli serving as executive producers.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star.

The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Watch the new trailer here: