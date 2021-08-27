VIDEO: Disney+ Releases New Trailer for DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Series

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series Doogie Howser, M.D., follows Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical 'ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Set in modern-day Hawai'i, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is shot on location in O'ahu. Creator and executive producer Kourtney Kang (How I Met Your Mother, Fresh Off the Boat) who was born in Hawaii and raised in a Philadelphia suburb by her Irish mom and Korean dad, infuses her own life stories and experiences into this series centered on a mixed-race Asian-American girl.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as the lead alongside a diverse and talented ensemble cast including Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman. Recurring stars include Alex Aiono and Ronny Chieng.

