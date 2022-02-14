VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts Marvel's MOON KNIGHT TV Spot

Last night, during the Big Game, an action-packed TV spot offered viewers a thrilling look at "Moon Knight," an original series from Marvel Studios exclusively for Disney+. Disney+ also unveiled a brand-new poster for the series, which brings a never-before-seen Marvel Super Hero to the screen.

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

"Moon Knight" stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serving as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is THE HEAD writer.

"Moon Knight" debuts exclusively on Disney+ March 30, 2022.

Watch the new spot here: