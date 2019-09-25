VIDEO: Demi Moore Talks About the 30th Anniversary of GHOST on THE TONIGHT SHOW!

Article Pixel Sep. 25, 2019  

Demi Moore stopped by "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to talk about her shooting two groundbreaking nude magazine covers 28 years apart, going full narcissist in her movie Corporate Animals and celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ghost. Watch the clip below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Demi Moore Talks About the 30th Anniversary of GHOST on THE TONIGHT SHOW!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Jason Derulo Shares a Clip from the CATS Film
  • VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel & More in New Trailer for UNCUT GEMS
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Netflix's AMERICAN SON, Starring Kerry Washington, Jeremy Jordan, Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee!
  • VIDEO: Watch Chita Rivera, Patti LuPone & More Tribute Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman at BROADWAY BACK TO SCHOOL