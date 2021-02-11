Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Daniel Kaluuya Talks About His Batman Costume on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He also discusses the story behind JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Daniel Kaluuya talks about his love of Dwayne Johnson, what stopped him from introducing himself to Kenan Thompson and THE STORY BEHIND Judas and the Black Messiah.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


