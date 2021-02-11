VIDEO: Daniel Kaluuya Talks About His Batman Costume on THE TONIGHT SHOW
He also discusses the story behind JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH.
Daniel Kaluuya talks about his love of Dwayne Johnson, what stopped him from introducing himself to Kenan Thompson and THE STORY BEHIND Judas and the Black Messiah.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
