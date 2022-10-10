Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley & More Star in WOMEN TALKING Trailer

The new film is set to be released in theaters this December.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

The trailer for Women Talking has been released. The new film is set to be released in theaters this December.

In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. Based on the novel by Miriam Toews.

The cast of the new film includes Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, with Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand.

Dive deeper into the making of the upcoming film with the women who brought Miriam Toews' best-selling novel to the big screen in this first behind-the-scenes look:

Watch the official trailer for the upcoming film here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


HBO Max to Premiere Jessi Combs Documentary in DecemberHBO Max to Premiere Jessi Combs Documentary in December
October 10, 2022

The film, produced by Lightbox’s co-founders, two-time Academy Award®-winning producer Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire,” “Searching for Sugar Man,' HBO’s “The Princess”) and Emmy®-winning producer Jonathan Chinn (“LA 92,' HBO’s “Tina,” “Whitney”), captures the high-octane quest of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs.
BOBCAT MORETTI Wins Best Picture at the 18th Annual Santa Cruz Film FestivalBOBCAT MORETTI Wins Best Picture at the 18th Annual Santa Cruz Film Festival
October 10, 2022

‘Bobcat Moretti’, the new boxing drama from Different Duck Films, has been in the press quite a bit recently. Deadline recently reported that star (and New York stage actor) Tim Realbuto (Yes; Lost In Yonkers) lost 154 pounds to play the title character, the most any actor has for a role in cinema history.
VIDEO: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals Why His TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Character Is the 'Ultimate Role' For Him on CBS MORNINGSVIDEO: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals Why His TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Character Is the 'Ultimate Role' For Him on CBS MORNINGS
October 10, 2022

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss starring on Broadway in Topdog/Underdog, alongside Corey Hawkins. During the interview, the star discussed why his character is the 'ultimate role' for him,  his 'intense' pre-show routine, how he ended up in his first theatre class as a dare, and more. Watch the video interview now!
Ne-Yo, Serayah & More Star in BET+ Holiday FilmsNe-Yo, Serayah & More Star in BET+ Holiday Films
October 10, 2022

With fan favorites, like Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson and Dorien Wilson, triple threats like Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, and a roster of directors and writers of color, like Victoria Rowell, Robin Givens, Bree West and Patricia Cuffie Jones, these authentic Black stories will provide some genuine Christmas cheer. 
The Black Moods Announce Headlining Hometown ShowThe Black Moods Announce Headlining Hometown Show
October 10, 2022

Lauded as “one of the most crucial and exciting American bands working today” (Rock & Blues Muse), THE BLACK MOODS have spent most of the year touring across the U.S.in support of their acclaimed album INTO THE NIGHT, released in June via Wit Hustle/The Orchard / Steelhorse Entertainment.