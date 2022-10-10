VIDEO: Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley & More Star in WOMEN TALKING Trailer

The trailer for Women Talking has been released. The new film is set to be released in theaters this December.

In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. Based on the novel by Miriam Toews.

The cast of the new film includes Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, with Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand.

Dive deeper into the making of the upcoming film with the women who brought Miriam Toews' best-selling novel to the big screen in this first behind-the-scenes look:

Watch the official trailer for the upcoming film here: