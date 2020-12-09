VIDEO: Chloe Fineman Reads 'Twas the Night Before Christmas as Timothée Chalamet and Other Celebs on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Jimmy challenges Chloe Fineman to show off as many celebrity impressions as she can.
Jimmy challenges Chloe Fineman to show off as many celebrity impressions as she can while reading 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, like Drew Barrymore and Nicole Kidman.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Andrew Rannells and Jimmy Fallon Perform '2020 The Musical'
- VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For the West End Production of FROZEN
- VIDEO: Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang Perform in a Cabaret at The Duplex on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
- VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Talks About Auditioning Against 'Type' for Broadway Shows on THE TONIGHT SHOW