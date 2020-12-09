Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Chloe Fineman Reads 'Twas the Night Before Christmas as Timothée Chalamet and Other Celebs on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Dec. 9, 2020  

Jimmy challenges Chloe Fineman to show off as many celebrity impressions as she can while reading 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, like Drew Barrymore and Nicole Kidman.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

