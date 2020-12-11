VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for PEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI

Today Facebook Watch released the official trailer for its newest talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, ahead of its premiere on Monday, December 14 at 9amPT/12pmET.

In Peace of Mind with Taraji, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade will shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today - particularly of those in the Black community. Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series will show how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.

The series will feature two episode drops a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9amPT/12pmET. Details on the premiere week of episodes below:

Episode 1.1 - Monday, December 14

Title: PTSD with Gabrielle Union: Not Just For Combat Vets

Description: PTSD does not just affect combat veterans. In this series premiere, actress Gabrielle Union shares how being raped at gunpoint sparked her condition and why 2020 has been so triggering. Our second guest talks about suffering from PTSD following an abusive relationship, while Taraji opens up about how PTSD has personally touched her family.

Episode 1.2 - Wednesday, December 16

Title: Breaking Down PTSD

Description: Women are twice as likely to suffer from PTSD as men. Taraji and Tracie sit with therapist Melody Murray to tackle the misconceptions of PTSD and the issues raised by this week's guests, including Gabrielle Union. What are signs you have it and how you can treat it?