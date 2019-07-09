VIDEO: Check Out A Sneak Peek From BLACK INK CREW: CHICAGO
During the Chicago Tattoo Convention, Lily strays from the 9MAG crew to work at a booth with Reese. Watch the brand new episode tonight at 8/7c on VH1, followed by the second night of VH1's Scream!
In the streets of Chicago, success is the only way out. BLACK INK CREW Chicago follows a passionate and ambitious group of friends through the unforgiving streets of Chicago as they band together to create new identities for themselves, their families, and their business.