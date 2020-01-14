VIDEO: Charlie Hunnam Talks About Escaping a Wasp Attack on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Jan. 14, 2020  

Charlie Hunnam runs through the series of unfortunate illnesses he contracted while filming a TV show in India, including dengue fever, and recounts the time he survived a dramatic yellow jacket wasp attack in the woods.

Watch the interview from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

