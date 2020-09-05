Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Brie Larson Reveals She Initially Turned Down the Role of Captain Marvel

"'I can't do that. I have too much anxiety. That's too much for me. I don't think I can handle that.'"

Sep. 5, 2020  

A new video of Brie Larson reveals that she had initially turned down the role of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, a few times.

"I remember getting a call when I was shooting [Kong: Skull Island] ... and they said Marvel is interested in you playing Captain Marvel," Larson says "I was like, 'I can't do that. I have too much anxiety. That's too much for me. I don't think I can handle that.'"

