VIDEO: Billy Porter Sings in NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN EVE Promo

This year marks the 50th anniversary of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," America's go-to annual New Year's tradition, which celebrates the year's very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe.

In his 17th year, multihyphenate headlining host Ryan Seacrest will oversee New Year's festivities in Times Square along with actress, producer and entertainer Liza Koshy, who previously served as a correspondent on the show in 2019. Returning for his third year is EmmyÂ®, GRAMMYÂ® and Tony AwardÂ® winner Billy Porter, who will return to New Orleans to shepherd the Central Time Zone countdown.

New Year's veteran hostess and award-winning multiplatinum-selling artist Ciara will return to the show for her fifth year, overseeing the LA party with history-making "Club Quarantine" DJ D-Nice spinning the turntables. Puerto Rican actress and singer Roselyn Sanchez will oversee the historic New Year's Eve festivities in Puerto Rico.

Watch the new promo here: