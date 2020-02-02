VIDEO: Bill Murray Stars in GROUNDHOG DAY Themed Jeep Super Bowl Commercial

This year, SUPER BOWL Sunday falls on Groundhog Day! To celebrate the double occasion, Jeep released its SUPER BOWL ad which features Bill Murray, the star of the original Groundhog Day film.

Murray recreated some iconic scenes from the 1993 film, including the scene where he drives with the groundhog. But this time, it's in a new Jeep!

Watch the video (again...and again...and again...) below!

Groundhog Day is a 1993 American fantasy comedy film directed by Harold Ramis and written by Ramis and Danny Rubin. It stars Bill Murray as Phil Connors, a TV weatherman who, during an assignment covering the annual Groundhog Day event, is caught in a time loop, repeatedly reliving the same day. Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliott co-star.





