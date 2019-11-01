VIDEO: Bernie Sanders Stops By DESUS & MERO

On last night's episode of Desus & Mero, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero talk to Bernie Sanders about the upcoming election, conversing with Cardi B, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez support, and guesses the cost of today's most popular sneakers.

Watch the segment below!

DESUS & MERO airs Monday and Thursday nights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT from New York City. Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, DESUS & MERO is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You