Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares MONSTER FACTORY Series Trailer

All episodes are available to stream on Friday, March 17. 

Mar. 02, 2023  

Apple has announced the new documentary series "Monster Factory," set to premiere on Friday, March 17 on Apple TV+.

Directed by News & Documentary Award nominee Galen Summer and Naiti Gámez, and produced by Vox Media Studios and Public Record, "Monster Factory" is the story of misfit dreamers at a wrestling school on the outskirts of a gritty New Jersey factory town who, with the help of their tough yet loving coach, fight for their BIG BREAK as professional wrestlers.

The six-episode series is produced by Vox Media Studios and Public Record with Max Heckman, Jeremiah Zagar, Galen Summer, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen and Jeremy Yaches serving as executive producers. Marina Stadler co-executive produced. All episodes are available to stream on Friday, March 17.

The series will join Apple's expanding offering of nonfiction programming featuring the behind-the-scenes stories of the biggest names in sports, including "Real Madrid: Until The End," which goes behind the scenes with the iconic football club for a look at their astonishing 2021-2022 season; "Make or Break," a docuseries with the World Surf League; "Super League," documenting the high stakes battle for the future of European football; the acclaimed Emmy Award nominated four-part documentary event series "They Call Me Magic," chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson; and "The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball" about basketball sensation Makur Maker.

Upcoming projects include a feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; the documentary film "Underrated," featuring NBA legend Stephen Curry; and "The Dynasty," a documentary series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 335 wins and 1,406 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and historic Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here:






Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
STARZ Nabs THREE WOMEN Starring Shailene Woodley, Dewanda Wise & More Photo
STARZ Nabs THREE WOMEN Starring Shailene Woodley, Dewanda Wise & More
The series stars Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies,” The Descendants), Betty Gilpin (“Gaslit,” “GLOW”), DeWanda Wise (“She’s Gotta Have It,” Jurassic World: Dominion), Gabrielle Creevy (“In My Skin,” “The Pact”), Blair Underwood (“In Treatment, Impeachment: American Crime Story,” “Your Honor”), and more.
VIDEO: HBO Releases Trailer For The Fourth And Final Season Of SUCCESSION Photo
VIDEO: HBO Releases Trailer For The Fourth And Final Season Of SUCCESSION
Succession, created by Jesse Armstrong, explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). Watch the new video trailer now!
TAMRON HALL Renewed for Fifth Season With Leading Broadcast Groups Photo
TAMRON HALL Renewed for Fifth Season With Leading Broadcast Groups
Whether it is taking our show on the road to cover the tragedy in Uvalde, former first lady Michelle Obama’s book tour in Philadelphia, Usher’s residency in Las Vegas, or our exclusive interviews with Elizabeth Smart, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Terrell Owens - we are meeting that goal. There is so much more to come in season five.

From This Author - Michael Major


Pianist Omer Klein's 'Life & Fire' Marks His Trio's Tenth AnniversaryPianist Omer Klein's 'Life & Fire' Marks His Trio's Tenth Anniversary
March 2, 2023

Music is a wordless language with a correspondingly rich array of possible interpretations. As a composer, improviser and pianist, Israeli-born Omer Klein (who now lives in Frankfurt) has an excellent command of this language, finding a vocabulary for each new album that can open doors and build bridges without the need for a dictionary.
VIDEO: Prime Video Drops THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five Teaser & Premiere DateVIDEO: Prime Video Drops THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five Teaser & Premiere Date
March 2, 2023

Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel revealed the official teaser and premiere date for the groundbreaking series' fifth and final season. In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away. Watch the video teaser now!
Serial Killer Richard Cottingham Admits to New Murder in A&E's THE KILLER CONFESSIONS SeriesSerial Killer Richard Cottingham Admits to New Murder in A&E's THE KILLER CONFESSIONS Series
March 2, 2023

Through a decades long relationship with the killer, Detective Robert Anzilotti has obtained a new confession from Cottingham for the murder of Mary Ann Della Sala, whose death in January 1967 was never solved. Not shared until now, the death of Della Sala is one of the oldest cold cases ever closed and the earliest confirmed killing by Cottingham.
STARZ Nabs THREE WOMEN Starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, Dewanda Wise & Gabrielle CreevySTARZ Nabs THREE WOMEN Starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, Dewanda Wise & Gabrielle Creevy
March 2, 2023

The series stars Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies,” The Descendants), Betty Gilpin (“Gaslit,” “GLOW”), DeWanda Wise (“She’s Gotta Have It,” Jurassic World: Dominion), Gabrielle Creevy (“In My Skin,” “The Pact”), Blair Underwood (“In Treatment, Impeachment: American Crime Story,” “Your Honor”), and more.
VIDEO: HBO Releases Trailer For The Fourth And Final Season Of SUCCESSIONVIDEO: HBO Releases Trailer For The Fourth And Final Season Of SUCCESSION
March 2, 2023

Succession, created by Jesse Armstrong, explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). Watch the new video trailer now!
share