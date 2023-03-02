VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares MONSTER FACTORY Series Trailer

Apple has announced the new documentary series "Monster Factory," set to premiere on Friday, March 17 on Apple TV+.

Directed by News & Documentary Award nominee Galen Summer and Naiti Gámez, and produced by Vox Media Studios and Public Record, "Monster Factory" is the story of misfit dreamers at a wrestling school on the outskirts of a gritty New Jersey factory town who, with the help of their tough yet loving coach, fight for their BIG BREAK as professional wrestlers.

The six-episode series is produced by Vox Media Studios and Public Record with Max Heckman, Jeremiah Zagar, Galen Summer, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen and Jeremy Yaches serving as executive producers. Marina Stadler co-executive produced. All episodes are available to stream on Friday, March 17.

The series will join Apple's expanding offering of nonfiction programming featuring the behind-the-scenes stories of the biggest names in sports, including "Real Madrid: Until The End," which goes behind the scenes with the iconic football club for a look at their astonishing 2021-2022 season; "Make or Break," a docuseries with the World Surf League; "Super League," documenting the high stakes battle for the future of European football; the acclaimed Emmy Award nominated four-part documentary event series "They Call Me Magic," chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson; and "The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball" about basketball sensation Makur Maker.

Upcoming projects include a feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; the documentary film "Underrated," featuring NBA legend Stephen Curry; and "The Dynasty," a documentary series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films.

