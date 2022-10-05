VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares GHOSTWRITER Season Three Trailer

Apple TV+ has shared the trailer for the third season of the Emmy Award-winning kids and family series, "Ghostwriter," a reimagining of the hit early nineties series from Sesame Workshop. Premiering globally Friday, October 21, the all-new season of the modern-day "Ghostwriter" will feature an entirely new cast and epic literary adventure.

When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business. While tackling the big mystery, the young heroes embark on six curious adventures with characters inspired by L. Frank Baum's story "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz"; author Pablo Cartaya's "¡Leo! El Magnífico"; Beverly Cleary's novel "The Mouse and the Motorcycle"; Mick Jagger and Keith Richard's song "She's A Rainbow"; E.B. White's book "Charlotte's Web"; and Jewell Parker Rhodes' tale "Bayou Magic."

Starring Princess Mapp ("Sydney to the Max," "The Unicorn"), Nour Assaf ("The Casagrandes"), and Daire McLeod ("Danger Force"), season three of "Ghostwriter" will also feature notable guest stars including Randall Park ("WandaVision") as Lion in "The Ghost of Oz" journey, Jay Baruchel ("This Is the End") as Ralph The Mouse in "The Ghost, The Mouse and The Motorcycle" quest, and Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart ("Hacks") as Charlotte and Iain Armitage ("Young Sheldon") as Wilbur in "The Ghost's Web" adventure.

The Emmy Award-winning series, which has also earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award and recognition from Common Sense Media since its debut, was developed for television by J.J. Johnson and Andrew Orenstein with Academy Award winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny directing five episodes from the season. Matheny and Orenstein executive produce alongside Johnson, Christin Simms, and Blair Powers for Sinking Ship Entertainment and Kay Wilson Stallings for Sesame Workshop.

The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes the recently premiered groundbreaking series "El Deafo," critically acclaimed "Amber Brown" created by Bonnie Hunt, and Common Sense Media Selections "Best Foot Forward," "Duck & Goose," "Surfside Girls" and "Life By Ella."

The impressive all-ages offerings also include "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "Harriet the Spy" from The Jim Henson Company, the Peabody Award-winning series "Stillwater," Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" and "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop, Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers," new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including "The Snoopy Show," as well as "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ continues to present young viewers and their caregivers with first-rate options including the upcoming series "Jane," a new mission-driven series from J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 277 wins and 1,153 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.* For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Watch the new trailer here: