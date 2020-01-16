VIDEO: Amy Ryan Stars in the Trailer for LOST GIRLS

Netflix has released the first trailer for their film Lost Girls, starring Amy Ryan. When 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert mysteriously disappears one night, her mother Mari (Academy Award® nominee Amy Ryan) embarks on a dark journey that finds her face to face with hard truths about her daughter, herself, and police bias. Determined to find her daughter at all costs, Mari Gilbert retraces Shannan's last known steps, driving her own investigation to an insular gated community near the desolate outer banks of Long Island. Her discoveries force law enforcement and the media to uncover more than a dozen unsolved murders of sex workers, young lives Mari will not let the world forget.

Watch the trailer below!

Inspired by Robert Kolker's best-selling nonfiction book of the same name and produced by Archer Gray's Anne Carey (Can You Ever Forgive Me?; 20th Century Women), LOST GIRLS is directed by two-time Academy Award® nominee Liz Garbus (The Fourth Estate; What Happened, Miss Simone?). Thomasin McKenzie, Gabriel Byrne and Lola Kirke co-star.

Lost Girls will be released in select theaters and on Netflix March 13, 2020.





